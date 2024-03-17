Army displays defense savvy

The Philippine Army displayed its territorial defense capabilities by continuing military drills for its first-ever Combined Arms Training Exercise -Katihan.

In its CATEX-Katihan Battle Period 2 at Col. Ernesto Rabina Air Base in Capas, Tarlac, on 15 March, army personnel from the 502nd Combined Arms Brigade showcased their capabilities in live fire exercise utilizing the Autonomous Truck Mounted Howitzer System, 155mm self-propelled guns.

They also performed a series of drills using 1200mm Mounted Mortar System and Armored Personnel Carriers.

Deployment speed test

Army spokesperson, Col. Louie Dema-ala, said the CATEX “Katihan” effectively tests the Army’s capability to move, maneuver, and sustain large-scale forces during combat operations.

Dema-ala said the exercises allow the Philippine Army to prepare its units to parallel the fast-changing security environment.

“The design of the various unit training involving different warfighting functions will be integrated to exercise combined arms operations as the highest form of unit training involving maneuver, maneuver support, maneuver service support, and reserve units,” he added.

The CATEX-Katihan, anchored on the Philippine Army’s Implementing Plan “Maragtas,” will conclude on 18 March.