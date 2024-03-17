Acuzar vows Intramuros’ protection

Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development, or DHSUD, assured the public on Sunday that the cultural heritage of Intramuros would be protected amid the ongoing Pasig River urban development project.

The initiative aims to rehabilitate and maximize the economic potential of the waterway, said Acuzar, who heads the Inter-agency Council for the Pasig River Urban Development.

He emphasized that preserving Intramuros’ world-renowned charm remains a top priority throughout the construction around the area as part of the Pasig Bigyang Buhay Muli project.

“One of the directives from the First Lady and the President is to truly preserve the cultural heritage of Intramuros, and that’s what we aim to do. Rest assured that the IAC-PRUD will protect Intramuros,” Acuzar vowed.

He added: “Boosting tourism is also part of the First Couple’s vision, and we will implement that through this project.”

In February, construction commenced on the multi-phased transformation of the Pasig River, extending into the Intramuros area shortly after the successful inauguration of the showcase area behind Manila Central Post Office last 17 January, led by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos.

Intramuros, renowned for landmarks like Fort Santiago, the San Agustin Church, and the Manila Cathedral, attracts tourists with its Spanish colonial-era structures, cobblestoned streets, and horse-drawn carriages.

Acuzar envisions the completion of the Pasig River rehabilitation project as an added value to tourism in the capital.

The ongoing PBBM project will interconnect the showcase area, now a popular outdoor gathering spot, to the Intramuros area through a transition bridge and walkway under Jones Bridge.

DHSUD closely coordinates with the National Commission for Cultural and the Arts or NCCA to ensure the preservation of the renowned Walled City.

The revitalization project was initiated by Executive Order 35, issued by the President in July 2023, establishing the IAC-PRUD to “transform Pasig River back into historically pristine condition conducive to transport, recreation, and tourism.”

Phase one was completed and opened to the public within six months of the presidential order.

The First Couple has expressed full commitment to maximizing the potential of the Pasig River, aiming to bring it to the level of other major waterways worldwide, such as the Thames River in London, the Chao Phraya in Bangkok, and the Seine River in Paris.

Apart from restoring the river, the project aims to address traffic issues by creating seamless connections between road and water transport. Commuters can transition from surface roads to water transport through bridge walks, facilitating pick-up and drop-off points for water ferries, Acuzar said.

The project, estimated to be completed within three to five years, will be funded through donations from the private sector.