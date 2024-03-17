4 soldiers slain in Ramadan ambush

Dema-ala said members of the terrorist group Dawlah Islamiya Hassan Group were tagged in the attack.

Three of the fatalities were members of the 40th Infantry Battalion, and the other one was a member of the 3rd Army Cavalry under the 601st Infantry Brigade.

The Army’s 6th Infantry Division and Joint Task Force Central commander, Maj. Gen. Alex S. Rillera, said the four soldiers were merely tasked with buying food items they would use to prepare for the “Iftar” as part of the 40th IB’s regular activity within Muslim communities during Ramadan.

Rillera strongly condemned the “inhumane attack” against the soldiers amid the observance of Ramadan by the Muslim community and the approaching Holy Week for the Catholic community.

He said the 40IB has been regularly providing free food for Iftar since March 12.

“The soldiers were doing community service when attacked,” Rillera said.

In an interview with local reporters, 601IB commander, Brig. Gen. Oriel Pangcog, said the soldiers were attacked with high-powered rifles on their way back to the battalion headquarters along the village of Tuayan 1 in the area.

“It really appears that suspects were waiting for them because they were shot on their way back (to the camp),” Pangcog said. He surmised the killing could be a retaliatory attack on the military’s operations against the local terrorist group DI.

“We had a huge accomplishment in December where many Dawlah members died, so probably, they are also behind it,” Pangcog said. To recall, 11 DI members were killed in a military operation in the mountainous part of Mother Tuayan in Datu Hoffer on 2 December last year.

Pangcog said there’s an ongoing hot pursuit and combat-clearing operation in the area following the ambush incident.

PA chief Lt. Gen. Roy Galido also slammed those behind the “ruthless” attack.

“The Philippine Army condemns the senseless, treacherous, and most heinous acts perpetrated by this terrorist group,” he said. “We are working closely with local authorities and community leaders to ensure that security measures in the area are sustained.”

The incident, he added, only strengthened the Army’s “resolve to eradicate this terrorist group from our land once and for all.

“We also stand in solidarity with the families of our four fallen heroes who paid the ultimate sacrifice,” he said, assuring them they will be provided with “appropriate” benefits and assistance.