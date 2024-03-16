Woman fished off Pasig River

The body of a 61-year-old woman was found floating in the Pasig River in the Sta. Ana district on Friday morning.

Police Station 6 of the Manila Police District identified the deceased as Daisy Sebastian, a 61-year-old housewife.

Cesar Pascual, a boat tender working along the Pasig River in Sta. Ana, spotted the body around 9:30 a.m. Pascual located the victim at the back of Malay Resources Inc. on 2821 F. Manalo St., Punta, Sta. Ana.

Pascual immediately reported the incident to his barangay, which contacted the Coast Guard. Punta Police Community Precinct personnel responded to the scene and cordoned off the area.

The Philippine Coast Guard retrieved the body from the river and transported it to a funeral parlor for autopsy and safekeeping.

The cause of death and circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation by the MPD.