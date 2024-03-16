UNGA passes resolution against Islamophobia

The members of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) overwhelmingly endorsed a resolution designed to combat Islamophobia across the globe.

The resolution on the "Measures to combat Islamophobia" has garnered 115 votes in favor, 44 abstentions, and zero negative votes.

The UNGA member states voted during the observance of the International Day to Combat Islamophobia on 15 March.

Pakistan spearheaded the resolution, signaling a united front among Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states in tackling Islamophobia on the international stage.

Also, the resolution calls for the appointment of a UN special envoy to combat Islamophobia.

It further urges member states to take decisive action against religious intolerance, particularly targeting Islamophobia.

The resolution likewise requests the UN secretary-general submit a report on the implementation of the measures and efforts to combat Islamophobia at the General Assembly this fall.

Last July, the UNGA adopted a resolution condemning Quran burning, calling attacks on the Muslim holy book “religious hatred.”

In the same month, the UNGA passed a resolution that deplores all acts of violence against holy books as a violation of international law.

The definition of attacks against the Quran as religious hatred and violation of international law lays the groundwork for future steps to be taken.