Tondo fire: 3 injured, 100 homeless

100 families were left homeless while three reported individuals suffered injuries due to an evening fire at Quirino Street, corner Herbosa Streets, in Tondo, Manila.

The fire incident occurred around 10:00 PM that went up to the second alarm according to BFP. Nine fire trucks responded during the incident.

Authorities declared the incident fire out around10:24 PM which only took more than 15 minutes.

It was learned that the fire started at Osmeña Street near Star Bright Academy.

The said area is purely residential where most houses were made of light materials.

Based from the report the injured individuals were Erminia Barcinas, 38, suffered a minor 1st degree burn; Roy Rance, 34, with minor 1st degree burn; and John Nernuel Lachica, 20, with laceration on his hand.

Arson probers are stil conducting invetigation to determine the cause of fire and its total damages.

The Manila Department of Social Welfare provided hot meals and blankets to evacuees temporarily sheltered in the nearby basketball court of neighboring barangays.