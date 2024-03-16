Role model

Last Thursday, Justin Brownlee made the shocking gesture of dropping by the Premier Volleyball League’s press room to meet Choco Mucho star Sisi Rondina.

Brownlee’s gesture was truly heartwarming.

For someone considered the hero of Barangay Ginebra’s multiple titles in the Philippine Basketball Association and of Gilas Pilipinas’ historic conquest of the 19th Asian Games, going out of his way to express admiration for a volleyball player is commendable.

In a brief chat with sportswriters, Brownlee admitted that he had been a fan of the high-flying Rondina since her time with Petron in the defunct Philippine Superliga.

In return, Rondina didn’t hide her excitement at meeting Brownlee. At the same time, her coach, Dante Alinsunurin, revealed that the team had adopted the never-say-die attitude that has made Brownlee and the Kings the most popular professional ball club in the country. Greatness respects greatness.

But gaining the love and respect of sports-loving Filipinos wasn’t easy for Brownlee.

Before all those memorable finals performances and international accolades, Brownlee was just a lowly journeyman trying to carve a niche in one of Asia’s most vibrant basketball landscapes.

Brownlee wasn’t Ginebra’s original choice. He arrived in the country as a replacement for former Syracuse star Paul Harris, who suffered a wrist injury in his first game in the 2016 Governors Cup.

It was actually Harris who referred Brownlee to the Kings. They were former teammates in the Maine Red Claws in the National Basketball Association G League in 2011 and shared many happy memories on and off the court.

Brownlee and Ginebra were a match made in basketball heaven. In his first game with the Kings, Brownlee dropped a double-double performance of 31 points and 13 rebounds in a 100-109 loss to Alaska, but they eventually won the title.

Brownlee stayed with Ginebra and won five more titles, earning him the reputation of not just being a resident import but the hero who always saved the league’s darling team from the brink of defeat.

His heroism was put to the ultimate test in the Commissioner’s Cup last year.

Ranged against powerful visitors from Hong Kong — the Bay Area Dragons — Brownlee put on the ultimate display of greatness when he delivered a memorable performance in Game 7 of their best-of-seven finals series before a record crowd of more than 55,000 at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan.

Brownlee singlehandedly warded off the Dragons’ two powerful imports — Andrew Nicholson and Myles Powell — all series long to lead the Kings to a dramatic 114-99 win in Game 7 to secure the title.

His greatness wasn’t limited to the PBA.

Brownlee agreed to become the country’s naturalized player to help Gilas Pilipinas in the international arena.

His noble decision paid off handsomely when the Filipinos reclaimed their lost glory in the SEA Games before capturing their first title in 61 years in the Asian Games.

Although he tested positive for a banned substance after the Asian Games, Brownlee made the unselfish and humble decision to suspend himself so that he would be available by the time Gilas Pilipinas competed in the first leg of the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers last month.

True enough, Brownlee is special. Yes, Norman Black is considered the gold standard among reinforcements, while the late Bobby Ray Parks, Tony Harris, and Billy Ray Bates are untouchable for their exploits inside the court. Still, nobody can beat Brownlee when it comes to showing genuine love, care, and concern for Philippine basketball.

For him, basketball is not just a source of income but a source of joy and happiness for Filipinos.

Brownlee is indeed a role model. He is somebody whom countless young players should emulate, both inside and outside the basketball court.