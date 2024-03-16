The nursery rhyme “rain, rain, go away; come again, another day” sums up the bad rap precipitation gets as a spoiler of fun.

For Singapore, one of the top five rainiest countries in Asia, rainfall affects tourism that one local hotel came up with a promo to attract more customers and still have them enjoy their stay in the so-called Lion City during the wet season.

InterContinental Singapore’s “Rain Resist Bliss” package will reimburse one night of a guest’s stay if one of their planned activities gets rained out, CNN reports.

The hotel, however, is not offering a refund. Instead, CNN reports that a voucher equivalent to one night’s stay in a suite will be given, and it must be used at the InterContinental Singapore within six months.

The voucher is not given every single time it rains but only when a guest’s activity is spoiled by a downpour that “exceeds 120 cumulative minutes within any 4-hour block of time during daylight hours,” the hotel said.

Also, only guests staying in the hotel’s suites, from the $633 per night junior size to the $3,349 a night presidential room, are eligible for the “Rain Resist Bliss” package.