Poe slams POGO-related crimes in Phl: ‘A mockery of our laws’

Senator Grace Poe said the government should impose a more stringent policy and heftier penalties against the criminalities perpetrated by Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) in the country.

The senator’s call came after the authorities recently raided one of the biggest offshore gaming operations compounds in Bamban, Tarlac wherein 875 Filipino and foreign workers were accounted for. The POGO firm is suspected to be involved in scams and other illegal activities.

“The recent raid in Tarlac bares how illegal operations of offshore gaming have sprawled in the country victimizing the public,” Poe said.

“The crimes associated with these pernicious POGO activities have become more vicious including human trafficking, prostitution, kidnapping for ransom, torture, online scams, and fake IDs and passports,” she added.

Poe cited that as early as September last year, a Senate panel recommended the ban on POGOs here “as they have made the country a fertile ground for various crimes.”

“It is interesting to note from reports that in the Tarlac raid, the spokesperson of the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission said that the request for the warrants was made after information from the Malaysian Embassy came about its national being detained inside the complex,” Poe narrated.

Without a concrete policy yet on the cessation of POGO operations, the senator emphasized that it is incumbent for Philippine law enforcers and concerned government agencies “to intensify their actions to thwart the fraudulent activities.”

“Our inability to stop the POGO-related crimes will be a mockery of our laws and will perpetuate the cycle of exploitation and abuse not only of Filipinos but of their foreigner victims,” Poe stressed.