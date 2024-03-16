Oldest food chain in Binondo goes to San Juan

City Government of San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora joined owner Gerie Chua in the ribbon-cutting ceremony and blessing to mark the formal opening of the said restaurant. Chuan Kee does not only offer Chinese foods that Binondo had been known for, but also the staple products of the two other establishments that serve as the 'go to' place for Chinatown visitors who want to taste and take home unique Chinese food products.

Among others, it offers traditional soups that have Chinese medicinal herbs and spices which are known to have healing and aphrodisiac effects.

In the same location, the famous 'hopia ube' and other products being offered in Eng Bee Tin grocery stores in Manila are also being sold in San Juan.

To top all of these, the most famous dishes in the Great Buddha Cafe, particularly the tendon rice, is also made available in the newly-opened Chuan Kee Restaurant.