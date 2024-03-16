NEDA-7 pushes Central Visayas big-ticket projects

The National Economic and Development Authority in Central Visayas disclosed on Friday that it is pushing for three big-ticket projects for the region.

In its FB post through NEDA Regional Office 7 said a composite team firmed up and finalized these projects during a coordination meeting held last 6 March 2024 at the NEDA regional office in Cebu City.

The top three proposed priority projects are the Feasibility Study for the Cebu- Bohol and Cebu- Negros Oriental Friendship Bridges including a provision for the transmission of utilities with a tentative cost of P7.2 billion; the Metro Cebu Integrated Flood Control and Water Supply Development Program, which has two components, the Priority Flood Control and Drainage Projects, and the conduct of Feasibility Study for the Mananga Dam II Project, with a tentative cost of P10.075 billion and the Sustainable Development of Tamlang Valley as an Agro-Industrial Estate and Food Basket of Region 7 with P1.46-billion budget.

The projects were selected based on their alignment with regional development thrusts and priorities, implementation readiness and their consistency with the criteria and requirements in the Public Investment Program.