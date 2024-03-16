MPD, GenSan cops nab rape suspect

In a joint operation, Manila Police District and the General Santos City police arrested a rape suspect Friday afternoon in Barangay Sinawal, General Santos City.

P/Lt. Colonel Orlando Mirando Jr., acting chief of the MPD district intelligence office, identified the suspect as Allan Jay Ong, a native of Cotabato City, single, unemployed, and resident of Villanueva Compound, Barangay San Dionisio.

Ong was apprehended at 12:35 p.m. at Litan Ville Phase 2, Barangay Sinawal. He was listed as a most-wanted person by the MPD with a P130,000 reward offered for his arrest.

Authorities said the suspect had been in hiding for more than three years.

The arrest was made on the strength of a warrant of arrest for the crime of rape, issued by Judge Moises D. De Castro of the Family Court Branch 10 in Parañaque City on 27 October 2020. The warrant has no bail recommended.

Ong was detained at the Manila Police District while awaiting the issuance of a commitment order from the court after the warrant’s return to the issuing judge.