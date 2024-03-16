Meet the trailblazing #BABAEngineers of AboitizPower

#BABAEngineers from AboitizPower’s wind, geothermal, and hydro projects are Transforming Energy for a Better World by flourishing in their respective roles and helping forward the Philippine energy transition to cleaner technologies.

Despite being in a male-dominated industry, (L-R) Wind Project Development Manager Sandra Banisa, Project Control Supervisor Sheryl Villegas, and Civil Support Engineer Cherry Ann Gutierrez are empowered by a culture of inclusivity and meritocracy that recognizes talent and skill regardless of gender.