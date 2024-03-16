LATEST

Launching of livelihood center in Matandang Balara

LOOK: In line with the celebration of Women’s Month, the Act Female Movement; Barangay Matandang Balara, led by Brgy. Chairman Allan Franza; and the National Union of Bank Employees (NUBE) opened a livelihood center and signed a Memorandum of Agreement aimed at providing opportunities for employment to residents and nearby communities, as part of their efforts in livelihood and poverty alleviation. This event took place at Sitio Payong in Matandang Balara, Quezon City on Saturday, 16 March 2024. | via Analy Labor