Lacuna honors Manila’s female achievers

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna led the celebration of National Women’s Month by honoring the achievements of women in the city in a simple ceremony at Palma Hall of the Universidad de Manila.

The celebration had as its theme: “Lipunang Patas sa Bagong Pilipinas: Kakayahan ng Kababaihan, Patutunayan!”

Lacuna encouraged all of the offices at city hall to come up with their respective activities to celebrate National Women’s Month.

In past years, only the Manila Department of Social Welfare lined up activities for the occasion, the first female mayor of the capital city noted.

Lacuna expressed pride that many women occupy high positions in the departments, bureaus and offices in the local government of Manila.

She said that times have changed as women have proven themselves on par, or at times, even better than men when it comes to their jobs. Women are very good at multi-tasking, she added.

Lacuna also gave credit to all the housewives and urged them not to think lowly of the roles they play in their respective households. She encouraged them to also learn livelihood skills.