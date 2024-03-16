DOH warns public of red tide in six areas

The Department of Health (DOH) and the Department of Agriculture-Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (DA-BFAR) on Saturday warned the public of toxic red tie from six specific areas.

All types of shellfish (mussels, oysters, clams, etc.) and alamang (Acetes sp.) gathered from the following areas are not safe to eat due to paralytic shellfish poison or toxic red tide:

Coastal waters of Milagros in Masbate

Coastal waters of Dauis and Tagbilaran City of Bohol

Dumanquillas Bay in Zamboanga del Sur

San Pedro Bay in Samar

Matarinao Bay in Eastern Samar

Coastal Waters of San Benito in Surigao del Norte.

Fish, squids, shrimps (except their heads) and crabs are safe to eat so long as they are fresh and washed thoroughly, and internal organs such as gills and intestines are removed before cooking.

The DOH said the signs and symptoms of paralytic shellfish poisoning can be felt within 12 hours after eating unsafe shellfish.

These include numbness around the mouth or face; dizziness; pricking sensation and/or paralysis of hands and feet; body weakness; rapid pulse; difficulty talking, swallowing, or breathing; and headache.

"Bring patients with symptoms after eating unsafe shellfish to the nearest emergency room immediately,” DOH Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said.

“Prevention is the best: do NOT eat tahong, talaba, halaan, other shellfish, and alamang from areas identified with toxic red tide. Always read advisories from DA-BFAR and the DOH. All hospitals are directed to prepare for these cases and to report them accordingly," Herbosa added.