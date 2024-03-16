Could menthol cigarette ban sway U.S. election?

Washington, United States (AFP) ­— In a quintessentially American tale of race and politics, the lowly menthol cigarette is playing a curiously large role in the United States presidential election this year.

A proposed ban from President Joe Biden’s administration on the mint-flavored smokes has miffed some African Americans, a key Democratic Party base. To complicate matters, narratives linked to the tobacco lobby have ginned up fears that the ban could lead to over policing and racism.

Those are normally left-wing concerns, but in an election year, anything goes — and Republicans are using the issue to try to appeal to Black voters.

The Food and Drug Administration in 2022 released draft plans for axing the production and sale of flavored tobacco, to deter future smokers and help current smokers quit.

Biden was due to greenlight a federal rule to that effect last year, but fears of backlash among Black voters meant it was stalled until March — and campaigners now fear the law won’t be enacted at all.

Black smokers are far more likely to buy menthol cigarettes than white smokers, leading to claims from some — including those with links to the tobacco industry — that a ban would disproportionately impact African Americans.