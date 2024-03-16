Boying tasked NBI to verify death of Percy Lapid slay suspect

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” C. Remulla directed the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to conduct an in-depth investigation into the authenticity of a circulating death certificate of former Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) Deputy Security Officer Ricardo Zulueta, a co-accused in the Percy Lapid Murder case along with former BuCor Director-General Gerald Bantag.

“Exert greater efforts, act swiftly, delve deep and uncover the truth by all means possible. This calls for action the soonest possible time," Secretary Remulla told the NBI.

As of this writing, the DOJ has not yet received a formal report from the NBI regarding the alleged death of Zulueta.

"We are still looking into the veracity of these reports and will update the public as soon as we receive word from the NBI," said the Secretary.