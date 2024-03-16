Bong Go inaugurates Super Health Center in Arayat

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go personally attended the inauguration and blessing of a new Super Health Center in Arayat, Pampanga, on Thursday, 14 March.

In his speech, Go emphasized the central objective of the Super Health Center project, which is to alleviate the burden on overcrowded hospitals, enable early detection of diseases, and provide vital healthcare services at a grassroots level through the provision of primary care services and medical consultations.

“Ang ikinaganda po ng Super Health Center madi-decongest ang mga hospital,” said Go during his speech. Pwede po diyan ‘yung primary care ng Universal Health Care, diyan na po ‘yung Konsulta ng PhilHealth dahil bawat Pilipino po ay miyembro po ng PhilHealth, ‘di ba? Madi-decongest ang mga hospital nito. Pwede nang manganak ang mga buntis diyan,” said Go in his speech.

The Super Health Center is expected to provide database management, out-patient, birthing, isolation, diagnostic (laboratory: x-ray, ultrasound), pharmacy, and ambulatory surgical unit. Other available services are eye, ear, nose, and throat (EENT) service; oncology centers; physical therapy and rehabilitation centers; and telemedicine, which makes remote diagnosis and treatment of patients possible.

Before attending the event, Go also inspected the Super Health Center located in Lubao.

“Kanina po nakita natin sa Lubao, malayong lugar ‘yung sa Lubao. Biniyahe namin kanina napakalayo. Mayroon na silang Super Health Center. Dito sa Arayat ako mismo ang pumunta noong groundbreaking, inimbitahan po ako ni Mayor na bumalik dito. Hindi po ako makakatanggi kay Mayor. Masaya po ako na maka-attend,” he said.

Through the collective efforts of the Department of Health (DOH) led by Secretary Teodoro Herbosa, local government units (LGUs), and fellow lawmakers, sufficient funds have been allocated under the DOH for the construction of 307 Super Health Centers in 2022, 322 in 2023, and 132 in 2024.

In Pampanga, a total of 14 Super Health Centers are funded.

Furthermore, Go thanked all the local officials of Pampanga for serving their constituents, including Governor Delta Pineda, Vice Governor Nanay Pineda, Arayat Mayor Maria Lourdes Alejandrino and Vice Mayor Bon Alejandrino, Macabebe Mayor Leonardo Flores, Floridablanca Mayor Darwin Manalansan, Sasmuan Mayor Catalina Cabrera, Porac Mayor Jing Capil, among others.

During the event, Go and his Malasakit Team also distributed snacks, gift packs, shirts, and balls for basketball and volleyball to 100 barangay health workers present during the event.

Meanwhile, Go offered additional help to those in need of medical attention. He also encouraged them to seek the services of the Malasakit Centers located at Jose B. Lingad Memorial Regional Hospital (JBLMRH) and Overseas Filipino Workers Hospital and Diagnostic Center, both in San Fernando City and at Rafael Lazatin Memorial Medical Center in Angeles City.

Under Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, all hospitals run by the DOH nationwide and the Philippine General Hospital in Manila are mandated to establish their own Malasakit Centers. Go is the principal author and sponsor of said law.

Currently, 161 Malasakit Centers nationwide have assisted more than ten million Filipinos.

Go, who principally sponsored and is one of the authors of RA 11959, also known as the Regional Specialty Centers Act, worked collaboratively with other legislators who contributed significantly to the passage of this landmark legislation. The law mandates the establishment of regional specialty centers within existing DOH regional hospitals. Regional Specialty Center in Pampanga is planned to be constructed at the JBLMRH in San Fernando City.

Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, has also supported several projects in the province, including the funding of new equipment for hospitals in San Fernando City and the towns of Arayat, Bacolor, Floridablanca, Guagua, Lubao, Mabalacat, Porac, and San Luis.

Go also supported the efforts of former president Rodrigo Duterte to establish the Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) Hospital in Pampanga. This initiative, made possible by the generous land donation from the provincial government of Pampanga, led to the opening of a six-story, 100-bed facility in May 2022, dedicated to serving OFWs and their dependents.

To sustain and enhance healthcare services for OFWs, Go introduced Senate Bill No. 2297, which aims to institutionalize the OFW Hospital, ensuring its enduring operation through allocated funding, staffing, and equipment.

On 11 March, during the 81st session of the Sangguniang Bayan of Arayat, Pampanga, Go was declared as an adopted son of the municipality. Resolution No. 20 Series of 2024 recognizes Go's contributions to the country, including his efforts to improve health and medical services, agriculture and food security, sports, and youth development. It acknowledges his exceptional competence and dedication to public service, highlighting his role as a valuable partner to the community of Arayat.