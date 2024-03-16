Bayer Phl donates over P3-M worth of products to Mercury Drug Foundation

More than P3 million worth of Redoxon, an immunity and resilience booster, were distributed during the Operation Bigay Lunas activity of Mercury Drug Foundation Inc. (MDFI) held at the Serbisyong Bayan Park in Batasan, Quezon City.

Bayer Philippines Inc. contributed this in one of 32 simultaneous sites offering vital health services nationwide this year.

Operation Bigay Lunas (OBL) is a longstanding program providing free medicines and medical services to underserved communities throughout the Philippines since its inception in 1999. It is one of the programs of Mercury Drug Foundation to foster health and well-being in collaboration with local government units and with the support of volunteer healthcare workers and other professionals.

“At Bayer, our mission is 'Health for All, Hunger for None.' Through our partnership with MDFI and participation in Operation Bigay Lunas, we’re helping underserved communities take better care of their health and in turn, become more productive and energized in their daily lives,” Angel Michael Evangelista, Managing Director of Bayer Philippines Inc. said.

“We’re committed to empowering the transformation of everyday health,” Shaina Regina Darmawan, Country Division Head for Consumer Health of Bayer Philippines Inc., on the other hand, said.

“And by participating in activities like Operation Bigay Lunas, these are opportunities for those transformative moments that encourage better self-care,” she added

“We thank Bayer Philippines Inc. for supporting our program to help bring quality healthcare to more Filipinos. It is through the help of our stakeholders that we are able to continue making a difference beyond pharmacy retailing to help build a healthy, educated and productive nation. Apart from direct assistance with free medicines and medical consultations, Operation Bigay Lunas also helps establish disease prevalence in the communities served, with actionable healthcare data provided to the local government units for follow-thru action that will ensure their health and well-being,” MDFI Executive Director Annie Fuentes said.

Operation Bigay Lunas volunteers joined Fuentes; Alicia Lumanog, Member, MDFI Board of Trustees; Adette Dizon, Program Manager, MDFI; Shaina Regina Darmawan, Country Division Head – Consumer Health, Bayer Philippines Inc.; and Madonna Galang, National Account Manager, Consumer Health, Bayer Philippines Inc.