5G expansion empowers Filipinos

The expansion of the 5G network is empowering Filipinos with 894 new sites from Globe as of the end of last year, a significant step towards enhancing digital connectivity and empowering Filipinos worldwide.

In 2023, Globe achieved 97.90 percent outdoor coverage in the National Capital Region and 92.36 percent in critical cities across Visayas and Mindanao. This progress resulted in Globe logging over 5.8 million devices connected to its 5G network in December 2023 alone.

Globe has strategically moderated its spending on new 5G sites, considering current market conditions and searching for viable use cases that fully harness the potential of 5G technology. This approach reflects the company’s commitment to advance technology and ensure its sustainable and strategic deployment.

Meanwhile, Globe has expanded its 5G roaming partnerships, encompassing 156 global partners across 82 destinations. Globe now boasts the most extensive presence in Africa, with the addition of Nigeria in partnership with MTN and Mauritius via Cellplus, as well as an anticipated collaboration with Kenya through Africell.

Globe has extended its reach to Kazakhstan and Laos in Asia via partnerships with Tele2 and LaoTel, respectively.

Globe has also established 5G roaming partnerships in Germany with Emnify and E-Plus Mobilfunk, Hong Kong through China Unicom, Korea via LG Uplus, Malaysia in collaboration with Cellcom and YTL, Norway through Mobile Norway, Sweden with Tele2 and COM4, and Thailand via DTAC.

Additionally, international visitors in the Philippines can enjoy 5G speeds through Globe’s collaborations with international networks such as Dialog in Sri Lanka, Orange in Egypt, and Manx Telecom in the Isle of Man.

“We are committed to providing Filipinos with cutting-edge connectivity solutions at home and abroad. Through strategic partnerships and continuous innovation, we are paving the way for a future where everyone can enjoy the full benefits of 5G technology,” said Darius Delgado, Head of Globe’s Consumer Mobile Business.

Globe’s 5G network enables faster, more reliable connections that empower individuals, businesses, and communities. As the company continues to explore new frontiers in digital connectivity, it remains committed to delivering the benefits of 5G technology to Filipinos worldwide.