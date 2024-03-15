Timeless lessons for Phl graduates

The spirit of the late co-Apple founder Steve Jobs’ commencement speech at Stanford University on 12 June 2005 may find its way into the bustling graduation season in the Philippines.

As mortarboards soar and diplomas are proudly brandished, the timeless lessons shared by the tech visionary entrepreneur resonate with a new generation of graduates in the coming months. Unraveling the parallels between Jobs’ profound words of wisdom and the aspirations of Filipino graduates stepping into a world ripe with possibilities; his legacy continues to inspire and shape the dreams of those embarking on their own extraordinary journeys.

A pioneer in the personal computer and consumer electronics industries, he was a college dropout who played a vital role in developing iconic products such as the Macintosh computer, iPod, iPhone and iPad.

In his speech 19 years ago, considered the most watched in history with more than 43 million views on YouTube, Jobs told three relatable and full of wisdom-stories: love, death, and following your gut.

Widely regarded as one of the most profound and inspiring speeches of its kind, he first spoke about connecting the dots, emphasizing the importance of trusting that the dots will connect in the future, even if they don’t seem to make sense at the time.

The message encourages individuals to have faith in their own journeys and to persevere through uncertainty.

Second, he got real about getting fired from Apple in 1985 after co-founding it in 1976 as a start-up. He explained how devastating it was but how it ultimately opened up new opportunities and led him to do some of the most creative work of his life. It’s a powerful message about turning setbacks into something positive.

Finally, he talked about living each day as if it were your last, highlighting the fleeting nature of life and the importance of pursuing one’s passions fearlessly.

Emphasizing the importance of embracing mortality, he advised, “Remembering that you are going to die is the best way to avoid the trap of thinking you have something to lose.”

Exceptionally, Jobs reflected on his battle with cancer in 2005, realizing the fragility of life. He shared profound insights on death, calling it “very likely the single best invention of life.”

Aptly, he said: “Your work is going to fill a large part of your life, and the only way to be truly satisfied is to do what you believe is great work. And the only way to do great work is to love what you do. If you haven’t found it yet, keep looking.”

Steve Jobs’ words of wisdom really hit home because they reflect his unique approach to business, creativity, and life. They will continue inspiring our young graduates to think differently, aim for excellence, and pursue their dreams passionately.

The whole speech is just so inspiring, a rare sharing of himself, and down-to-earth. Amid the tropical breeze and the echoes of academic achievement, it is like getting advice from a sage friend who’s been through it all.