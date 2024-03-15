Subic inaugurates $300-M resort, casino

A $300-million convention resort and casino was inaugurated on Thursday at the Subic Freeport, providing a boost to the tourism industry here.

During the groundbreaking ceremony at the Subic International Hotel Corp.’s or SIHC Bravo Building Compound, Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority chairperson and administrator Eduardo Jose Aliño said that the area will become the Subic Sun Convention Resort and Casino Inc.

“ACCOR International Group is set to construct the said world-class integrated leisure and convention center, with the first phase having Ibis Styles and Mercure Hotels that have been the signature of the company. So expect world-class facilities at the Subic Sun Convention Resort and Casino Inc.,” he said.

Ibis Styles is an economy hotel brand focused on in-style stays while the Mercure is a French midscale hotel brand, with both brands owned by ACCOR International Group. The Ibis Styles and Mercure Hotels are just part of the initial phase of the project.

Opening set 2025

According to Subic Sun Convention Resort and Casino Inc. chairperson and president Pablo Edgardo Puyat, “The operations are anticipated to commence by the conclusion of 2025, following the commencement of our $300 million investment commitment.”

“Both the Ibis Styles Subic and Mercure Subic are in the company’s economy and midscale segments, respectively. Ibis Styles Subic is set to open in 2026 and is the first internationally branded hotel in Subic,” he said.

Ibis Styles Subic will offer 175 rooms and will feature amenities such as a swimming pool, meeting space and a gym.

Mercure Subic, also set to open in 2026, will offer 250 rooms and be the second internationally branded hotel in the area. It is located adjacent to Ibis Styles Subic.