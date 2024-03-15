Scuttlebutt

Crime-fighting in style

In a thrilling jet-set twist, a group of top-tier police brass set off to a high-octane Interpol affair in the City of Light back in 2022, turning the event into a merry blend of crime-fighting and haute couture, as they whisked their better halves and little sleuths along for a posh Paris escapade at the swanky Hoyel Mercure Paris Center, a heartbeat away from the iconic Eiffel Tower.

After indulging in the Parisian charm for over a week, the gallant group of law enforcers and their entourage whisked themselves away to the enchanting locales of Belgium and Amsterdam, continuing their continental caper with a dash of mystery and a sprinkle of sophistication.

The burning question on everyone’s minds is just how many euros this elite squad of crime-fighting connoisseurs spent on their grand European escapade. One can only imagine the staggering sum that vanished faster than a cat burglar in the night, leaving behind a trail of luxurious memories and well-tailored souvenirs.

Choco Hills cash tills ring

Nosy Tarsee uncovered the controversial Captain’s Peak Resort’s owner, a former ship captain named Edgar Buton.

The leisure space is located right at the heart of the area in Bohol where the famed Chocolate Hills are located.

He bought the property, which is around five hectares in 2005 before starting development around 2018.

About two hectares of the lot were made into a resort with a swimming pool and cottages.

The property which is in a protected heritage area is titled even before the protection proclamation of former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

According to Nosy Tarsee, the honorable is in cahoots with the resort owner, which enabled the operator to obtain a business permit.

Then the Department of Environment and Natural Resources favorably endorsed the project twice.

Regulatory capture, again?

What is taking the Securities and Exchange Commission forever in resolving questions raised on a mining stock which remained hanging for more than three years now.

The Philippine Stock Exchange did its part in submitting reports against officials of Abra Mining that sold shares that were unlisted and unregistered that led to the trading suspension of the stock.

SEC has enforcement power and decides if legal cases should be filed, according to a bourse insider.

SEC has, for one reason or another, not taken any action on the PSE report.