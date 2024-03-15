The Paing Hechanova Youth Leadership Awards (PHYLA), the latest project initiated by the Rotary Club of Makati, seeks to recognize and celebrate the exceptional achievements of young leaders across the Philippines.

Launched during Rotary Year 2023-24, PHYLA also honors the memory and legacy of the late Past Rotary International Director Rafael “Paing” Hechanova, a revered member of RC Makati known for his outstanding contributions to Rotary and sports, in whose name the award was conceived.

The nomination process for PHYLA, held from July 2023 to January 2024, drew participation from over fifty (50) individuals from various regions all over the country, and support from all ten (10) districts of Rotary in the Philippines.

Tonight, the finalists to be honored at the PHYLA Gala Night at the Main Ballroom of the Manila Polo Club are: