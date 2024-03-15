The Paing Hechanova Youth Leadership Awards (PHYLA), the latest project initiated by the Rotary Club of Makati, seeks to recognize and celebrate the exceptional achievements of young leaders across the Philippines.
Launched during Rotary Year 2023-24, PHYLA also honors the memory and legacy of the late Past Rotary International Director Rafael “Paing” Hechanova, a revered member of RC Makati known for his outstanding contributions to Rotary and sports, in whose name the award was conceived.
The nomination process for PHYLA, held from July 2023 to January 2024, drew participation from over fifty (50) individuals from various regions all over the country, and support from all ten (10) districts of Rotary in the Philippines.
Tonight, the finalists to be honored at the PHYLA Gala Night at the Main Ballroom of the Manila Polo Club are:
The PHYLA was conceptualized and led by Past District Governor Sid Garcia who served as overall chairman. PDG Sid was assisted in the maiden launching of this project by members of the Executive Committee which includes President Bing Matoto as convenor, with Past District Governor Tony Quila, District Governor Nominee Reggie Nolido, President Elect Keith Harrison, Vice President Howard Calleja, Secretary Regi Ponferrada, Treasurer Tetu Garcia, Past President Louie Aseoche, Immediate Past President Michael Escaler, and Director Johnny Ang, all from RC Makati.
The top winners from the district level will each be awarded P50,000 and will advance to compete for the grand prize of P300,000.
In addition to the individual awards, the nominating Rotary clubs of the 10 finalists received P25,000 each. Clubs whose nominees would have placed among the Top Three would receive an additional P25,000.
All cash awards are intended to support the ongoing projects of the PHYLA finalists.
The top 10 finalists were participants in a 2-day boot camp and team-building activity, which were aimed to provide them with practical skills, networking opportunities, mentorship, and leadership skills to help them further improve their projects and make them more impactful.
The Paing Hechanova Youth Leadership Awards is envisioned to serve as an inspiration for the youth of today by motivating and encouraging them to lead and make a positive impact in their respective communities.
