OTS, German Aviation conducts security assessment at NAIA

Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) warehouses of DHL and Philippines Skylanders Inc. Thursday undergo a four-day joint security assessment by the Office for Transportation Security (OTS) and the Federal Aviation Office (FAO) of Germany to improve cargo security operations from the Philippines to Germany.

The security assessment covered several facets of cargo operations as part of the ongoing cooperation between the Philippines and Germany to improve cargo security operations, with a focus on maintaining adherence to EU regulations RA3 and ACC3. The purpose of this collaboration is to find any weak points and provide focused fixes that adhere to EU regulations.

With the FAO participating in the security evaluation, the German government is demonstrating its continued commitment to collaborating closely with Philippine airport authorities and supporting the country's efforts to improve aviation security. As stipulated by ICAO under Annex 17, this is in accordance with international collaboration.

"Security assessment conducted by the OTS together with its foreign counterparts is not meant to find faults nor to simply correct gaps, but rather to help operators and stakeholders meet both national and international standards to protect passengers, their assets, and infrastructure," OTS Officer-in-Charge Jose A. Briones Jr. said.