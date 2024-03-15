Las Piñas City unveils second Diagnostic Center for Community Health Services

The City Government of Las Piñas celebrated the blessing of its newly constructed diagnostic center in Barangay Daniel Fajardo as part of its comprehensive health program.

City Health Office OIC Dr. Juliana Gonzales said that the center is prepared to offer a range of different laboratory services that can accommodate about 100 people a day.

“Tayo po ay magbibigay ng mga serbisyong pang laboratory tulad ng CBC (complete blood count test), urinalysis, examination para sa cholesterol, uric acid, sugar, at creatinine sa liver function test,” she said.

("We will provide laboratory services such as CBC (complete blood count test), urinalysis, examination for cholesterol, uric acid, sugar, and creatinine in the liver function test,") she said.

She also added that it would provide electrocardiogram tests (ECG) and complimentary x-ray services for eligible Green Card holders, through the initiatives of City Mayor Mel Aguilar and Vice Mayor April Aguilar.

The blessing event was graced by different key officials including City Mayor Mel Aguilar, Vice Mayor April Aguilar, City Councilor Peewee Aguilar, and CHO OIC Dr. Juliana Gonzales, the local government’s commitment to making healthcare services more accessible for their constituents.

By adding another diagnostic center to its growing list of healthcare service facilities, essential laboratory and diagnostic services are now readily available and more accessible for Las Piñas residents.