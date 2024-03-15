Konektadong Pinoy Bill to ease Phl digital connectivity

The National Economic and Development Authority, or NEDA, is expecting a groundbreaking legislative measure designed to promote transparency and open access within the national data transmission industry will be passed within the present session of the Congress.

NEDA Secretary Arsenio Balisacan confirmed on Friday that the Open Access bill is already part of the priority measures being pushed by LEDAC or Legislative Executive Development Advisory Council.

“The Open Access Bill, Konektadong Pinoy, is already part of the LEDAC, hopefully, we can pass that within this session of Congress,” Balisacan said in a spot interview.

“NEDA supports the advocacy for the passage of the Open Access Bill, or its newest iteration, the Konektadong Pinoy Bill,” he added.

The NEDA chief pointed out that the legislation will promote fair competition and dismantle barriers to entry in the data transmission sector.

Likewise, it will also reduce costs and expand access to high-quality internet services for all Filipinos, especially those in unserved and underserved areas.

The proposed measure also aims to provide affordable Internet access for every Filipino by enhancing market accessibility, upgrading physical and digital infrastructure, and enabling full participation of individuals and businesses in the digital economy.

In December 2022, the House of Representatives passed a version of the Open Access Bill on its third and final reading.

The proposed bill aims to create an independent regulatory body for the country's digital infrastructure, fostering competition and attracting investments.

The measure defines "open access" as a system that enables the use of data transmission or distribution systems and associated facilities under transparent market conditions that are fair, reasonable, and non-discriminatory.

Data transmission, on the other hand, is defined as the process of sending digital or digitized analog signals through a communication medium to multiple computing networks, communication, or electronic devices.

Senator Jinggoy Estrada filed a similar bill, which is currently under consideration in the Senate.

During his remarks, Balisacan emphasized the need for a law that will promote competition in the digital space which would result in affordable cost for digital connectivity among Filipinos.

“In the rapidly evolving digital landscape, the Philippines stands at a critical juncture in its journey towards economic advancement. We cannot overstate enough the transformative power of information and communication technologies that have the potential to revolutionize every aspect of our lives,” Balisacan said.