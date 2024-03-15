Gangs break curfew lull in Haiti

A three-day lull in gang-related violence was broken by gunfire, shooting of an officer and the burning of a police official’s house in Port-au-Prince, Haiti on Thursday.

“I heard shots all night. I did not sleep a wink,” said a resident of Vivy Mitchell on the outskirts of the capital, who declined to give her name out of fear of reprisal.

Just outside Port-au-Prince, “bandits looted and then set fire to the residence of the director general of police” in Santo, the national police union said, adding that an officer was shot and wounded in the courtyard of police headquarters near the airport.

Shots also broke out Thursday near the shuttered Toussaint Louverture Airport, where repairs were underway after gangs attacked it and other key infrastructure earlier this month.

United States cruise operator Royal Caribbean said it was pausing stops in Labadee, on Haiti’s northern coast and far from Port-au-Prince, “out of an abundance of caution.”

On Wednesday, powerful gang leader Jimmy “Barbecue” Cherizier vowed to keep fighting even though Prime Minister Ariel Henry agreed to step down as the armed groups had demanded.

“We are going to continue the fight for Haiti’s liberation,” the former policeman, currently under United Nations sanctions, told Spanish-language network W Radio.

