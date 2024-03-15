Dead body found floating in Pasig River

a lifeless body of an old woman was found floating in Pasig River in Sta. Ana, Manila area on Friday morning .

MPD-PS 6 identified the floating corpse as Daisy Sebastian, 61, female, married, a housewife, and a resident of San Andres Bukid in Manila.

The body was found by witness Cesar Pascual at 9:30 a.m. on 15 March 2024, who was then busy working as a "bankero" in Pasig River (Sta. Ana area). He spotted the lifeless body of the victim at the back of Malay Resources Inc. (MRI) located in Punta, Sta. Ana, Manila.

The witness immediately reported the incident to the barangay which then informed the coast guard. Punta PCP personnel responded to the scene and cordoned the area.

The Philippine Coast Guard personnel where the ones that retrieve the body from the water. The body was brought to the funeral parlor for autopsy and safekeeping.