Czech firms invited to invest in Phl's critical minerals sector

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has extended an invitation to Czech Republic companies to invest in the critical minerals sector of the Philippines. The aim is to enhance the country's mineral processing capabilities and establish a reliable supply chain.

During the Philippines-Czech Business Forum here on Friday morning (local time), Marcos Jr. emphasized the potential for collaboration in this sector as he highlighted the expertise of the Czech Republic in this field.

"The expertise of the Czech Republic in minerals processing is of particular interest to us," Marcos Jr. said.

"Hence, we invite Czech companies to invest in the processing of our critical minerals, offering a robust diversification plan that can mitigate the risks of global supply chain disruptions as we have seen in the recent years," the Chief Executive added.

The President's remarks underscore the Philippines' eagerness to tap into the Czech Republic's knowledge and experience in minerals processing.

To foster closer economic ties, both nations are gearing up for the upcoming Joint Committee on Economic Cooperation scheduled for July.

"As we look to the future, we eagerly anticipate welcoming Czech Republic companies to further discussions and potential industry cooperation during the upcoming Joint Committee on Economic Cooperation this July," Marcos Jr. said.

"This will be a very important opportunity to deepen our dialogue, to explore new partnerships, and foster an environment conducive to business and investment between our two countries," he added.

Marcos Jr. emphasized the significance of the upcoming meeting as a platform to initiate a journey of mutual benefit and collaboration.

He stressed the importance of embracing opportunities and challenges alike with a spirit of cooperation and understanding.

"So, let us embrace this forum as a starting point for a journey filled with opportunities, and challenges, but also triumphs," Marcos Jr. said.

"With mutual respect and understanding, we can forge a partnership that not only benefits our nations but also contributes to the broader goals of peace, prosperity, and stability in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond," he added.