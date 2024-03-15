CHED: EARIST, student leaders resolve 'haircut' dispute

Commission on Higher Education (CHED) Chairperson Prospero De Vera III on Friday said that the Eulogio "Amang" Rodriguez Institute of Science and Technology (EARIST) and student leaders have agreed to settle the issue regarding transgender students being denied enrollment for not adhering to the hair length restrictions.

"This afternoon we facilitated a dialogue between the EARIST administration led by President Rogelio Mamaraldo and the affected students led by Red Riotoc of the Bahaghari EARIST body to dialogue and find ways of solving the problem," De Vera said.

In a meeting at the CHED main office in Quezon City Friday afternoon, both parties have agreed that all students of the university will be able to enroll regardless of the length of their hair.

EARIST will hold in abeyance the questioned provisions in their student handbook (haircut and admission, uniform policy, etc.) and consult with all students to draft acceptable new and more inclusive guidelines that will be submitted to the EARIST Board of Regents. These revisions will be included in their revised student handbook to make sure similar incidents can be avoided in the future.

"On the part of CHED, our role here is to bring the groups together here in the Commission. And as agreed upon, moving forward, we'll be able to help facilitate it," De Vera said in an interview.

Wilfredito S. Riotoc, Bahaghari-EARIST President, said he is looking forward to have inclusivity in all students regardless of their gender as he believes that the length of hair is not a hindrance to education.

"Hopefully, this school should have exclusivity," Riotoc said.

For his part, EARIST President Engr. Rogelio T. Mamaradlo assured students that they will do for what is right for the university.

"We will abide by the rules pertaining to that particular issue on gender sensitivity with regards to enrollment procedures and all others affecting the LGBT," Mamaradlo said.

"We are one in the issue of inclusivity," he added.

De Vera said they will organize workshop among higher education institutions to share best practices in inclusivity and gender sensitivity so school can improve their students policies in the future.

"I urge our higher education institutions to ensure that their student policies are consistent with requirements of law and open lines of constant communication with students. Their voices must be heard and considered in the crafting of policies," De Vera said.