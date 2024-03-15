Cebu Pacific continues to celebrate its 28th anniversary

To celebrate its 28th anniversary this March, Cebu Pacific (CEB) revealed on Friday that the airline is still thrilling its customers with new seat sales.

With the Big Promo-versary seat sale, CEB is offering travelers an additional opportunity to make their ideal getaways a reality. Passengers can reserve flights to a number of domestic and international locations for a low price of P199 for a one-way base fare, excluding fees and surcharges, starting on 15 March and ending on 31 March. The dates of travel are from 1 April 2024 to 30 September 2024.

Everyone can now take advantage of CEB's low rates, which have been further reduced, to enjoy the breathtaking beaches and sand dunes of Laoag, the rich cultural legacy of Surigao, or the succulent seafood of Roxas City. Take a culinary adventure in Taipei and Hong Kong, or let Sydney's colorful waterfront lifestyle enchant you.

In addition, CEB is also giving 28 percent off CEB Fare Bundles as a bonus to make traveling even more convenient for passengers. To book flights and take advantage of add-ons, passengers can use their own travel funds. A variety of payment methods are also provided by CEB, such as e-wallets, credit or debit cards, and payment centers.

On 8 March 1996, CEB made its inaugural flight from Manila to Cebu. Over 200 million passengers have flown on the airline's extensive local and international network since then. To make flying more affordable and accessible for a larger spectrum of passengers, the airline has successfully introduced a low-fare business model, targeting primarily budget-conscious consumers. The US-based magazine World Economic Magazine just named the airline the Best Low-Cost Carrier in the Philippines for 2023.

As the airline celebrates its 28th anniversary this month, budget-conscious travelers may be in for some more surprises that will surely help them mark items off their travel bucket lists. Currently, CEB operates flights to 35 domestic and 24 international destinations around Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.