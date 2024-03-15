Blinken visit to focus on economic collab

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set for a two-day visit to the Philippines next week, the Department of Foreign Affairs announced Friday.

The DFA said on Blinken’s second visit to Manila from 18 to 19 March, he is expected to meet with Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo to discuss the “notable progress in bilateral ties and the shared commitment to further strengthen the Philippines-US alliance in pursuit of common interests.”

“Among the range of key issues to be tackled, the broadening and deepening of cooperation in the economic sphere will be high on the agenda,” the DFA said in a statement.

“Discussions will highlight efforts to promote trade and investments and a common resolve to sustain economic resiliency as an essential component of national security,” it added.

The department said the two officials are also expected to discuss “overall bilateral cooperation in the context of regional issues.”

Blinken’s visit comes days after the US Presidential Trade and Investment Mission to the Philippines, which is led by US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo.

The US State Department said Blinken’s visit to Manila to meet with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Manalo is to “advance shared economic priorities and underscore the United States’ ironclad commitment to the US-Philippine alliance.”

“Secretary Blinken, President Marcos and Secretary Manalo will discuss areas to deepen US-Philippine cooperation on a range of bilateral and global issues, including regional peace and stability, human rights and democracy, economic prosperity, health, clean energy, semiconductors, and the digital economy,” the State Department said.

The Philippine Embassy in Washington highlighted that the expansion and strengthening of economic cooperation, which will be a top priority during Blinken’s visit to Manila, will be among the key issues to be discussed.

“Discussions will highlight efforts to promote trade and investments and a common resolve to sustain economic resiliency as an essential component of national security,” it said.

Blinken made his first official visit to the Philippines in 2022, making him one of the first high-ranking officials of the United States to call on President Marcos a few months after his victory in the presidential elections.

During his first visit to the Philippines, the Secretary of State reaffirmed Washington’s “ironclad” commitment to its Mutual Defense Treaty with Manila amid the increasing tension in the West Philippine Sea.