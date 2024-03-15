Bishop urges conservation efforts to Bohol's 'natural wonders'

A Catholic Bishop in Bohol urged faithfuls to protect the province's "unique gifts" following the public outcry surrounding a resort built within the iconic Chocolate Hills.

In a statement released by the Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines, Bishop Alberto Uy of Tagbilaran said it is important for Boholanos to "recognize and cherish" Bohol's landmarks including its pristine beaches, centuries-old churches, and "myriad of other natural wonders."

"We should strive to appreciate and preserve these treasures that make our province truly special," Uy said.

He then urged the public to take "pro-active" steps in safeguarding the environment.

The 57-year-old bishop said these may be done through conservation efforts, sustainable practices, or advocating for policies that prioritize environmental protection.

"Together, we can make a meaningful impact and ensure a harmonious coexistence with nature," he said.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources earlier issued a cease and desist order against Captain's Peak Garden and Resort.

Captain's Peak Garden and Resort made the rounds on social media after a video of the vacation spot was posted on Facebook on 6 March.

It instantly earned the ire of netizens and celebrities alike as some believed it ruined the picturesque world-famous tourism destination in Bohol.