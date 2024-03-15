Audiophile sound sans audiophile pricing

Polk Audio’s Reserve line is well-known for providing audiophile-caliber performance at competitive pricing points.

The bigger bookshelf speaker in the line, the R200, is designed to produce powerful sound for near-field and room applications. We tested the R200s using high-resolution digital files and a Dared 6L6-based tube amplifier in a medium-sized listening area.

What’s not to like with the melding of digital music with the soul of valve amplification. Strong bass extension is guaranteed by the Polk trademark 6.5” Turbine Cone woofer, while airy treble is hinted at by the ring radiator tweeter.

Bi-amping aficionados can connect with versatility thanks to, of course, bi-wire terminals. First impressions were mostly favorable. The build quality felt superb, and the elegant finish gave off a sophisticated vibe.

The R200 was excellent sonically in several instances. The excellent instrumental separation allowed for easy identification of each performer throughout challenging sections.

Vocals were rendered with a genuine timbre by the expressive midrange. The trumpet played by Miles Davis on “So What” came out with a crisp, clear bite that was free of harshness.

But there was a tiny brightness to the high frequencies, especially on cymbals and sibilant vocals. It could have been better, but it lacked the perfect refinement that music lovers desire.

We wonder how the same piece would be presented on vinyl with its less congested and warm sound compared to zeros and ones.

For its size, the R200’s low-end punch was surprisingly strong, surpassing expectations on kick drums and bass lines. But sometimes the bottom octave felt loose, lacking the tight control that certain recordings require.

For genres that emphasise bass, combining the R200s with a subwoofer would probably result in a more well-balanced presentation.

All things considered, the Polk R200 presents a strong option for audiophiles on a tight budget looking for a lively and captivating bookshelf speaker. Its impressive detail recovery, distinct middle presentation, and unexpectedly strong bass are its strongest points.

But those who value pinpoint bass control and total neutrality in the treble may find themselves wishing for a little more refinement.

Nevertheless, the R200 outperforms many similar-priced bookshelf speakers in its class in many areas, making it a strong competitor in the congested speaker market. As usual, home auditions are strongly encouraged.