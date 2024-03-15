103-year-old lost driver fined over expired license

ROME, Italy (AFP) — A 103-year-old Italian woman with an expired driving license has been busted by police while popping over to see friends at night in an uninsured car.

It was 1 a.m. when police received a call about a vehicle driving dangerously in the center of Bondeno, a town of 13,000 inhabitants near Ferrara, police said in a statement received by Agence France-Presse on Thursday.

The officers in the patrol car dispatched to the scene in the northern Emilia Romagna region were “greatly surprised when they discovered the year of the driver’s birth,” it said.

Giuseppina Molinari, known as Giose, was born in 1920, “so is 103 years old but still capable of getting into a car and driving to Bondeno to meet friends,” police said.

She had “probably” got disorientated in the dark and lost her way, police said.

Molinari’s license had expired two years previously. In Italy, drivers over 80 must undergo a medical exam every two years to renew their permits.

The centenarian was fined and then taken home by police.

But she has not resigned herself to staying at home.

“I will buy myself a Vespa,” an Italian brand of scooter, Molinari told local newspaper La Nuova Ferrara.

In the meantime, she plans to visit friends by bicycle instead.