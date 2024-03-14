Wage board OKs kasambahay's pay hike in Central Luzon

According to the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), domestic helpers or kasambahays in Central Luzon can expect higher pay in April after the region's wage board approved an increase in daily minimum wage

The Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board motu propio issued Wage Order No. RBIII-DW-04 in 4 March which increased the monthly minimum wage of kasambahays by P1,000 in chartered cities and first-class municipalities and P1,500 in other municipalities.

The increase would bring the monthly minimum wage in the region to P6,000.

The DOLE said a total of 126,762 domestic workers are expected to benefit from the wage increase.

The wage order will be published on 16 March and will take effect after 15 days from its publication, 1 April, according to DOLE.

"The increase considered the results of the survey conducted and public hearing held, as well as the needs of domestic workers and their families, the employer’s capacity to pay, and the existing socio-economic conditions in the region," the agency said.

"The Board, comprised of representatives from the government, management, and labor sectors, conducted the regional public hearing on 25 February 2024, in San Fernando City, Pampanga," it added.