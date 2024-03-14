Tattoo-gether

Gone are the days when tattoos were only for prison inmates and Yakuza gang members. Many people now wear sports tattoos on their arms, legs, neck, and chest. Some have not just one but several, covering their entire arms, legs, and backs.

Designs are personalized, though most likely, they are taken from the selection of the tattoo artist or somewhere else. For Leander, Texas high school student Hannah Long, the idea for her tattoo came from her teacher, Mr. Stephens.

A video of Long shocking her teacher when she recently showed him her tattoo went viral on TikTok, garnering more than 7.4 million views and over 622,000 likes, according to the New York Post.

The tattoo was the exact handwritten message Stephens had given her in a note when she was struggling with depression over her broken family: “Be fearless in life.”

According to Long, the advice helped pull her out of her depression, and the tattoo will serve to remind her should she suffer another bout of despondence.

Meanwhile, the family of “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice has a penchant for tattoos. She and her two daughters sport one.

Daughter Milania was the latest to be inked, on 2 February, when she turned 18. She recently showed off her tattoo on TikTok. Mother Teresa, 51, was with her during the inking session to support her.

Tattooed on Milania’s right ribcage is the Italian phrase “Sempre Insieme,” which translates to “Always Together.”

The tattoo is no different from her sister Gabriella’s, who also has “Sempre Insieme” written on her ribcage. Gabriella, their mother recalled, was tattooed when she turned 18 in December 2022.

Milania and Gabriella’s tattoos were inspired by their mother’s “Sempre Insieme” tat, which she had inked on her ribcage in 2021.

According to Giudice, also a cookbook author, the phrase “Sempre Insieme” is special to the family as her parents, the late Antonia and Giacinto Gorga, frequently used it, NYP reports. The phrase is also inscribed on the gravestones of her parents, who died in 2017 and 2020.

It won’t only be Teresa, Gabriella, and Melania who will have “Sempre Insieme” inscribed on their sides. The youngest daughter, Audriana, will also get the tattoo on her side on her 18th birthday, her mom said.