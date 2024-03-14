Subic inaugurates $300-M convention resort and casino

Subic Bay Freeport — A $300-million convention resort and casino was inaugurated on Thursday at this premier Freeport, providing a boost to the tourism industry here.

During the groundbreaking ceremony held at the Subic International Hotel Corporation’s (SIHC) Bravo Building Compound, Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) Chairman and Administrator Eduardo Jose L. Aliño said that the area will become the Subic Sun Convention Resort and Casino Inc.

“ACCOR International Group is set to construct the said world-class integrated leisure and convention center, with the first phase having Ibis Styles and Mercure Hotels that have been the signature of the company. So expect world-class facilities at the Subic Sun Convention Resort and Casino Inc.,” he said.

Ibis Styles is an economy hotel brand focused on in-style stays while the Mercure is a French midscale hotel brand, with both brands owned by ACCOR International Group. The Ibis Styles and Mercure Hotels are just part of the initial phase of the project.