Solon seeks to ban pro-gambling online

A proposed measure was filed in the Senate seeking to ban the online promotion of gambling activities in the country.

Senator Robin Padilla filed Senate Bill 2602, prohibiting the publication and promotion of gambling-related content online.

Padilla, who chairs the Senate Committee on Public Information and Mass Media, said the proposed legislation is “deemed instrumental to lessen, if not at all eliminate, the exposure and impact of gambling to the general public, especially the youth.”

He said gambling advertisement brings “lasting damage to individuals, families, and even communities.”

“In this regard, this representation proposes the prohibition of online publication of materials that instruct or demonstrate gambling, commentaries, and advertisements that promote awareness of gambling activities,” Padilla said.

He also noted that the links of gambling to addiction, criminal activities, and social issues that destroy the moral fiber of the nation.

Section 4 of SB 2602 mandates the Department of Justice to issue a disabling order to restrict or block access to gambling-related content with notice to the Department of Information and Communications and the National Telecommunications Commission to monitor compliance.

It also tasks service providers to comply with the disabling order within 48 hours of the DoJ’s issuance of an order.

Those individuals found publishing gambling-related content may face six months to one-year imprisonment or a fine ranging from P300,000 to P500,000.

A maximum penalty of three years of jail time and a fine of P500,000 will be imposed against the violator who linked the online content to an online gambling site or has received any form of remuneration or commissions for publishing gambling-related online content.