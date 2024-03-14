QC Cops seizes over P472K worth of illegal drugs, firearms

Quezon City Police District Director P/Brig.Gen. Redrico A. Maranan, announced Thursday the recovery of more than P472K worth of illegal drugs alongside firearms by the QCPD police stations’ drug enforcement unit in separate buy-bust operations.

Under the supervision of P/Lt.Col. Jerry Castillo, Batasan Police Station 6 executed a buy-bust operation, resulting in the apprehension of William Christian Gali, aged 28, and Joanna Martin, aged 24, both residents of Brgy. Batasan Hills, Quezon City.

The operation was conducted at 6:30 PM on 13 March, along IBP Road, Pook Pag-asa, Brgy. Batasan Hills, that led to the seizure of 40 grams of shabu valued at P272,000.00. Additionally, authorities confiscated a caliber .45 pistol loaded with four live rounds of ammunition, a cellular phone, a black coin purse and sling bag, and the buy-bust money from the suspects.

Meanwhile, P/Lt.Col. Leonnie Dela Cruz, station commander of Payatas Bagong Silangan Police Station (PS 13), reported the arrest of John Clark Casugbo, aged 25, and a resident of Payatas, Quezon City. The apprehension resulted from a buy-bust operation initiated at 9:35 PM on 13 March, along Sto. Ñino St., Brgy. Payatas, Quezon City, based on a tip from a concerned citizen.

Seized from Casugbo’s possession were 30 grams of shabu valued at P204,000.00, a blue belt bag, one Honda motorcycle, and the buy-bust money.

Both suspects will face charges for violating R.A. 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. Additionally, suspect Gali will face an additional charge under R.A. 10591, the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, to be filed before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office.

“Nais kong ipaabot ang aking pagpupugay sa mga operatiba ng PS 6 at PS 13 sa ilalim ng pamumuno ng kanilang mga station commanders para sa kanilang walang humpay na pagsisikap sa kampanya laban sa ilegal na droga, na nagresulta sa pag-aresto sa mga suspek at pagkumpiska ng mga ebidensya. Ipinapakita lamang nito ang ating patuloy na determinasyon na ipatupad ang batas laban sa kriminalidad, lalo na ang laban kontra sa ilegal na droga, bilang pagtugon sa pangangailangan na protektahan ang ating mga mamamayan dito sa ating Lungsod," (I snappiest salute to the operatives from PS 6 and PS 13 under the the leadership of their respective station commanders for their unwavering support in the campaign against illegal drugs which resulted to the arrest of suspects and recovery of the evidences. This shows our continued determination in implementing the law against law breakers especially in illegal drugs, responding to the need of our people and to protect them) Maranan said.