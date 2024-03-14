New Cebu Customs Chief appointed

The Department of Finance (DOF) and the Bureau of Customs ( BOC) reshuffled district collectors of at least five ports including the Port of Cebu.

In a Customs Personnel Order (CPO) No. B-10-2024, dated 11 March 2024, signed by BOC Commissioner Bienvenido Y. Rubio and approved by Finance Secretary Ralph G. Recto, Collector VI Romeo Allan R. Rosales has been designated as the new District Collector of the Port of Cebu.

While Collector VI, Atty. Ricardo Uy Morales II, was reassigned as District Collector of the Port of Subic from the Port of Cebu.

Subic acting District Collector Ciriaco DG Ugay was reassigned as District Collector of the Port of Iloilo.

Rosales, who was District Collector of the Manila International Container Port (MICP), was replaced by Collector VI Carmelita M. Talusan, who headed the X-ray Inspection Project, Intelligence Group.

Collector VI Ronie I. Principe replaced Talusan as head of the X-ray Inspection.

Morales' stint as Cebu Port District Collector was six months.