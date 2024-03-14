Marcos preaches peace as China swarms WPS

PRAGUE, Czech Republic — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday reaffirmed the Philippines’ commitment to resolving maritime disputes through diplomacy and dialogue amid the aggression and harassment by China in the West Philippine Sea.

Marcos reiterated his stance in his remarks during a joint press conference with Czech President Peter Pavel after they had engaged in a “candid and frank exchange of views.”

Their discussions covered various pressing matters, including the South China Sea, Taiwan, Ukraine, and the Middle East, Marcos said.

On the same day, the Armed Forces of the Philippines reported spotting 54 Chinese vessels in the West Philippine Sea. AFP spokesperson Col. France Margareth Padilla said dozens of Chinese vessels were monitored in four features in the WPS.

Thanks for support

“I briefed President Pavel on the situation in the West Philippine Sea and South China Sea,” Marcos said, emphasizing the importance of upholding the Philippine position firmly rooted in the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, or UNCLOS.

China claims nearly the entire South China Sea, which overlaps the WPS. A 2016 Permanent Court of Arbitration ruling affirmed the Philippines’ position that the WPS is within its 200-nautical mile exclusive economic zone.

The President thanked the Czech Republic for its support as a like-minded partner in championing peace, stability, and the rules-based international order.

Earlier, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday called on China and surrounding countries to peacefully resolve the tensions in the disputed South China Sea.

Speaking at a joint news conference with Marcos, Scholz said they discussed the latest developments in the region and the increased tensions in the South China Sea.

“This is about adhering to international law and ensuring the freedom of navigation. We are working to ensure that the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea is being adhered to by all its parties,” Scholz said.

“We want to do whatever we can to help settle tensions in a peaceful manner. Therefore, ASEAN’s negotiations on a code of conduct for the South China Sea is of the utmost importance, de-escalation must always be our priority,“ he added.

Beijing asserts control over a large expanse of the South China Sea, leading to increased tensions with the nations in the region.

Chinese coast guard, navy, and militia vessels have repeatedly occupied the WPS, driving away Filipino fishermen and using water cannons and dangerous maneuvers against Philippine vessels resupplying the troops stationed on the BRP Sierra Madre at Ayungin Shoal.

On Thursday, AFP spokesperson Padilla said that of the Chinese vessels spotted, seven were from the China Coast Guard, 18 were from its maritime militia, and 29 were fishing vessels or small boats.

Padilla said the Chinese vessels were sighted at 4 p.m. on 11 March. They were at Bajo de Masinloc (Scarborough Shoal), Ayungin Shoal, Pag-asa Island, and Panata Island.

“There were no significant sightings at other WPS features,” Padilla said. These features include Likas Island, Lawak Island, Rizal Reef, Kota Island and Sabina Shoal.

The number of Chinese vessels in the WPS was consistent with the Philippine Navy report of 26 February about the sighting of 50 ships.