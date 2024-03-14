Manila observes Rabies Awareness Month

The local government of Manila also observes Rabies Awareness Month for March.

Mayor Honey Lacuna stressed the need to create awareness of the dangers of rabies, both the animal owner and whoever gets bitten by the unvaccinated animal.

Lacuna is inviting all Manilans to avail of the free anti-rabies vaccination services. This activity is through the initiatives of the Manila Veterinary Inspection Board headed by Nicanor Santos and the Manila Health Department headed by Dr. Arnold 'Poks' Pangan.

Pangan said that the city has eight kinds of animal bite treatment given out for free at the city hall's animal bite clinic at Sta. Ana Hospital under Director Dr. Grace Padilla and at seven other health centers.

Aside from this, the same free services are also available at the Manila Health Department located in Manila City Hall and the weekly 'Kalinga sa Maynila' being conducted by the mayor herself in various barangays.

Pangan said owners of dogs and cats may avail of the said free anti-rabies vaccinations by bring their pets or they may opt to bring them to the Manila Veterinary office in Tondo, Manila.