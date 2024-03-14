Magic Men Australia vows to wow Pinoy audience

Male striptease performers have been around long before Magic Mike was released in 2012, but the Hollywood blockbuster loosely based on lead actor Channing Tatum’s own experiences as a stripper in Florida has definitely made this form of entertainment more mainstream and exciting.

The movie’s influence is global, thus the creation of performing groups like Magic Men Australia that entertain audiences beyond their countries’ borders. Seven members of the group from Down Under have been flown in the Philippines by Trifecta Brand Lab for a two-night show happening this Saturday and Sunday, 16 and 17 March, at the Newport Performing Arts Theater at the Newport Mall in Pasay City.

“If it weren’t for the movie Magic Mike, I don’t think we’d be where we are today,” Magic Men Australia member Jeff Conelius told DAILY TRIBUNE in an interview held at the poolside of the Hilton Manila within the Newport World Resorts complex.

“Magic Mike really introduced this element of masculine performance. A long time ago there were other groups…They were known purely by word of mouth. Now we have social media. Magic Mike really glamorized what people see on social media. So, yes, a lot that is due to Magic Mike.”

Jeff will be joined in the two shows by his mates Will Parfitt, Sean Wepener, Carlo Powell, Nic Murray, Dante Johnson and Carlos Fang, who’s also Magic Men Australia’s chief operating officer. The group has performed across Europe, but this is their first Asian tour.

“Not everybody has a dance background,” Will said. “We learn from the industry. That’s why the show is so mixed. You’ve got guys doing R&B and hip-hop. Then somebody does the difficult tricks. We’ve got everything.”

Sean admitted, “Before this, I’ve never danced. I learned from doing fist bump at clubs. I can dance now.” Jeff added, “I wasn’t always a professional dancer. I started eight years ago. I had friends who taught me a routine. That routine was all I knew. After a year, I went to amateur dance classes.”

In choosing the dance numbers to be featured in the Newport shows, Carlos said they look at each member’s individual styles and abilities. They have all been performing regularly in key cities in Australia, such as Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Gold Coast.

Tequila and push-ups

“This cast is very unique,” he pointed out. “The guys join each other’s solo numbers. Each guy a different theme.”

In preparing for a show, Jeff jested they needed a shot of tequila and a bunch of pushups. “Seriously, we do a lot of warming up, stretching. Because it’s quite physical, so preparing for a show is mainly physical. But when we hear the girls cheering, that’s when we get our mental high. The motivation is not hard to find when we hear screaming.”

They are aware that Asian women can be generally conservative, so they may tone down their act a bit. But it all boils down to the reaction of the crowd during the show itself. Will pointed out, “Depending on the reception, we can go wild.”

For their two shows here, he guaranteed to bring something amazing. “We’ll wow you!”

Tickets are available through TicketWorld. But if you want to book members of Magic Men Australia for private events while they are in Manila, contact Trifecta Brand Lab on social media or through email, chezka@trifectabrandlab.com.