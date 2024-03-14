Imelda released from hospital after slight pneumonia — Imee

Former First Lady Imelda Marcos has been discharged from the hospital after being hospitalized for more than a week due to slight pneumonia.

According to Senator Imee Marcos, her 94-year-old mother was given a go-signal by her doctors to continue her recovery at home.

“She was given some oral medications and [advised to] rest at home,” Senator Marcos told reporters in a text message on Thursday.

Imelda, the widow of former strongman Ferdinand Marcos Sr., was hospitalized last week due to suspected pneumonia.

Senator Marcos said her mother experienced occasional bouts of fever and cough.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who is currently in Prague, earlier said that their mother was scheduled to be discharged from the hospital today.

Marcos Jr. said their mother’s health condition improved as the fever subsided and just waiting to finish her prescribed course of antibiotics.