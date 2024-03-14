EY-GDS prepares women in STEM via app

Junior Achievement of the Philippines (JA PH), a non-profit organization dedicated to preparing young people for success in the global economy, and EY Global Delivery Services (GDS) in the Philippines, recently launched their newest initiative called EY STEM Learning, through the EY STEM App.

The endeavor aims to empower young women to pursue careers in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM), in time of the celebration of Women’s Month.

Breaking Barriers, Building Opportunities: The EY STEM App is sponsored by the EY Women in Technology program, which was formed to create an inclusive culture to successfully harness technology’s potential to truly transform society.

It is uniquely tailored to empower young women and drive a lasting surge in female representation within the technology sector, from school to the workplace.

“As we implement the program, we believe that having the EY STEM App can help motivate young girls to develop the right qualities to pursue and lead in STEM fields,” EY-GDS said in a statement.

With this, JA Philippines and EY GDS Philippines aim to rewrite the narrative of what a scientist, engineer or tech leader looks like by inspiring young Filipino women to break the stereotype that only men could thrive in these fields.

“Filipino women often face underrepresentation and limited opportunities in the tech and STEM spaces. This lack of consideration not only hinders individual growth but also deprives these sectors of the unique perspectives and talents that women bring. The EY STEM program recognizes the potential and value that women can bring to STEM fields,” said Krishna Alejandrino, Executive Director of JA Philippines.

By providing mentorship, career guidance and hands-on learning experiences, Alejandrino maintained that the program aims to break down barriers and build opportunities for young women to succeed in their chosen path.

The EY STEM program empowers young women to develop essential STEM skills, build confidence and leadership skills, and even expand their professional networks.

"It’s an honor to be a partner of EY GDS Philippines in implementing a program that empowers young Filipinas to strengthen their skills in the STEM fields. We look forward to having an impact on their chosen career paths,” Alejandrino added.

By providing young women with the support and resources they need to succeed, EY STEM has the potential to inspire a generation of female leaders in STEM and contribute to a more inclusive field, according to the group leader.