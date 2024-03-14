DA assures aid to El Niño-affected farmers of Oriental Mindoro

The Department of Agriculture on Thursday assured government assistance to the affected farmers of Oriental Mindoro who have suffered damages and losses to their crops brought by the onslaught of El Niño.

DA spokesperson, Asec. Arnel de Mesa said that the government will extend its Survival and Recovery Loan Program from the Agricultural Credit Policy Council (ACPC) with a loanable amount of up to P25,000 payable in three years at zero interest.

"The insurance claim is about P20,000 per farmer. The ACPC is about P25,000 in survival and recovery loans," he said, adding that seeds and fertilizers will also be included in their recovery assistance.

Moreover, the DA said its Rice Farmers Financial Assistance will also distribute some P4 million worth of cash assistance.

"That's a big deal for them because it's extra assistance during El Niño. There is also a program with FAO [Food and Agriculture Organization] for what is called cash for work," he added.

As of writing, four areas are declared under a state of calamity due to the adverse effect on its agriculture caused by El Niño: Bulalacao (San Pedro) and Mansalay in Oriental Mindoro, Looc in Occidental Mindoro, and Zamboanga City in Zamboanga del Sur.

The latest report of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council shows that the Philippines has now logged P1,236,853,305.08 worth of production loss due to the ongoing weather phenomenon, whose delayed impact is expected to be experienced in the coming months.