Controversial resort at Bohol's Chocolate Hills faces House probe

The House of Representatives will initiate its probe into the controversial resort constructed at the foot of Bohol's famous Chocolate Hills.

Deputy Majority Leader for Communications Erwin Tulfo bared in a press conference on Thursday that Speaker Martin Romualdez issued the marching orders in the wake of reports of a pool built in the vicinity of Chocolate Hills, which "ruined" the province's natural wonder.

"The House leadership didn't like it because, number one, that was declared National Heritage," Tulfo lamented. "No matter what excuses are made on social media by their manager there... the mere fact that [you built a resort] there in the middle of two hills, they ruined the view."

The neophyte lawmaker has pledged to demand accountability from those responsible for allowing the operation of the Captain's Peak Resort in Chocolate Hills, which he referred to as a "wart."

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources, its field personnel, as well as the Land Registration Authority, which oversees the title of lands, also have a lot of explaining to do, added Tulfo.

"Why was [the resort] given a title? So, there are many agencies. Congress will probably be busy after we file the moto proprio inquiry. We will not allow it. A lot of people are enraged," he pointed out.

The motu proprio is set to be filed on Monday, according to Tulfo.

The contentious resort will also undergo scrutiny in the Senate with the filing of a resolution of Senator Nancy Binay, the chairperson of the Senate Tourism Committee.

In the same press conference, Anakalusugan Partylist Rep. Ray Reyes threw his support for the upcoming House investigation.

"Not because it has a title; it's a blanket license that you can do anything on your land. That is not how we understand the existence of land," Reyes chimed in.

The Chocolate Hills, the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization said, has been declared the Philippines' 3rd National Geological Monument since June 1988, owing to its scientific value and geomorphic uniqueness.

It was declared a protected area through Proclamation 1037 issued by the late president Fidel Ramos in July 1997.

On Wednesday, Bohol Rep. Alexie Tutor called for the demolition of the "eyesore" resort and vowed to exhaust all administrative remedies.

"That Captain's Peak Resort should not have been allowed to be built there in the first place. It should be demolished, and the construction site should be restored, with costs borne by the owners of that resort. But before these can happen, we have to follow due process," Tutor said.

Government officials who permitted the construction and operation of the resort, she averred, should be held liable for their "wrong actions" in addressing the issue.

The solon also sought the intervention of DENR Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga.

Earlier this week, the DENR said it had already ordered the execution of a temporary closure order against the resort, initially issued in September of last year.

According to the DENR, the Captain's Peak Resort still managed to operate without an environmental compliance certificate and was issued a Notice of Violation on 22 January.

Meanwhile, the chairperson of the House committee on tourism, Romblon Rep. Eleandro Madrona, said the resort's operation notwithstanding the absence of the ordinances is “alarming and disturbing.”

“In this age of devastating global changes to the environment, I am with the Filipino people in preserving the sanctity of our environment and heritage,” Madrona said.

The senior lawmaker likewise prodded the DENR to provide “full detail” updates on the findings of the case.